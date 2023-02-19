AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats

AKA was by no means the first South African hip-hop artist to become a crossover superstar. Some called it arrogance, he and his fans called it confidence, knowing and believing in yourself. His double superlative “Supa Mega” moniker emphasized just how highly AKA thought of himself. The man was larger than life; he spoke with a natural conviction and walked in surefooted strides. In the early 2010s, AKA shattered boundaries when he became the first SA hip-hop superstar to rap exclusively in English. He was impossible to ignore and became known as The Prince of SA Hip-Hop.

