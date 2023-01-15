Afrochella Will Come Back Under a New Name 

Instead, one of Ghana’s premiere festivals that celebrates Black music, art, fashion, and culture – is rebranding into Afro Future Fest. “We’re still in the early stages of rebranding but the festival isn’t ending out right,” a spokesperson tells Travel Noire. “The brand is just transitioning from Afrochella to another name.” There are very few details on the brand’s new name, but the spokesperson confirms the team has already gone live with a few posts on social under the name “Afro Future Fest.” This is certainly good news following a shocking announcement from one of the co-founders that the festival would be ending. 2022 marked a first: a two-week experience with signature events including “Fashion Night Out,” an evening to celebrate African fashion, and the “Afrochella Music Museum,” a museum-like experience that takes people on a musical journey from the past into the future with live performances and art installations. New in 2022 was the “Afrocanteen,” a one-of-a-kind exclusive food experience located right on the festival grounds where 35 food vendors from all over the continent and at least 15 other fashion, beauty, and art merchants will be situated.

