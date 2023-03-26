Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 Nominees    

Africa is a continent of diverse landscapes, vibrant cultures, and unique attractions, making it a popular destination for tourists from around the world. The World Travel Awards 2023 programme has highlighted some of the best tourist attractions and beach destinations in Africa, showcasing the beauty and allure of the continent. Hartebeespoort Aerial Cableway, South Africa: A scenic cable car ride offering stunning views of the Hartebeespoort Dam and Magaliesberg mountains. Lake Malawi: One of the largest and most biodiverse freshwater lakes in the world, home to unique fish species and surrounded by picturesque beaches and resorts. Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania: The highest peak in Africa, offering an unforgettable trekking experience for adventurous travellers. Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania: A UNESCO World Heritage site and home to the famous Ngorongoro Crater, known for its abundant wildlife and stunning natural beauty.



