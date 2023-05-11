Industry to gather at the Hotel & Hospitality Show in Johannesburg from 18-20 May

The hotel and hospitality sector continues to show signs of resilience and growth, with positive prospects ahead. According to the 2023 Hotel and Hospitality Industry Confidence Index[1], participants across the continent are optimistic about the future of the industry.

Projections from Statista support this perception and confirm a projected Average Annual Growth Rate of 8.68% for the sector over the next five years, with hotel market revenue in Africa predicted to reach US$13.80 billion by 2027.

“This positive outlook on growth in the sector is high on the agenda at the upcoming Hotel & Hospitality Show,” says Evan Schiff, Portfolio Director at dmg events. The Hotel & Hospitality Show, hosted by dmg events takes place from 18-20 May 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

“Registrations are open to attend and there are many exciting features this year catering to the hotel, hospitality and design industry, including seminars, competitions and exhibits.”

The Hotel & Hospitality Show provides a 360-degree view of the market from the challenges and opportunities to latest innovations and sustainable ideas for the future.

The Sustainability Pavilion by Hotelstuff/Greenstuff is a returning landmark displaying exclusive eco-friendly products from furniture to operating equipment, guest amenities and many other products. Other prestigious exhibitors include the Design Pavilion by IID Professions and brands such as Posiflex, Tork, Solarus, Unipro, Foodserv, Aranda Textiles and Sheraton.

The Hotel & Hospitality Show’s panel discussions will address the future of the industry and prevalent issues facing the sector from energy costs to staff considerations. Building a diverse workforce and addressing immediate energy constraints are among the topics of discussion.

The 2023 Hotel and Hospitality Industry Confidence Index saw a substantial 94.3% of respondents committed to supporting and retaining staff. Key among hotel employees is the housekeeping team, but their work often goes unnoticed. In 2018, the Hotel & Hospitality Show launched a competition to highlight this great work. “The Southern African Housekeepers League of Champions will return this year, offering an exciting and highly competitive challenge as Africa’s top housekeeping teams race against the clock to show off their skills,” Schiff adds.

The 14th edition of the South African leg of the Global Pizza Challenge will tantalize tastebuds and delight spectators, while the Hotel GM Forum, a closed event, will also return.

The Hotel & Hospitality Show is in its sixth year and continues to promote growth in the sector, connecting brands with hospitality buyers across Africa and encouraging networking opportunities. A sizable 87% of attendees at last year’s show planned to visit this year.

Visitors include distributors and agents, hotel, lodge and resort representatives, product manufacturers, food service and food manufacturers, importers and exporters, restaurateurs and more.

“Key buyers and decision makers from around the world attend, ensuring that global trends and insights combine with local vision and trends. We encourage B2B matchmaking and look forward to this year’s show, where inspiration and cross-border collaborations will thrive,” Schiff concludes.

For more information and to register to attend The Hotel & Hospitality Show, click here.

[1] The 2023 Hotel and Hospitality Industry Confidence Index is a collaborative report between Moore Global (Moore) and Daily Mail Group (dmg) to understand the trends, challenges and perceptions facing the industry. In putting the report together, participants from 17 African countries in the hotel and hospitality market were surveyed and overall, feel optimistic about the prospects of the sector. To download the full 2023 Hotel and Hospitality Industry Confidence Index, click here.