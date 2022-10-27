Africa’s First Humanoid Robot “Omeife” Unveiled At Gitex

Omeife is a 6-foot-tall female, African humanoid that provides language as a service for businesses needing to integrate native African audiences. She is also a multipurpose and assistance robot. She speaks African languages and is programmed to have a deep understanding of African culture and behavioural patterns. The humanoid robot named Omeife, was created by Uniccon Group of Companies, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing technology startups that offers eclectic, innovative technology solutions to businesses and government agencies across Africa.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

