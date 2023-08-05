Africa’s becoming a Popular Choice for Travelers Wishing for a Different Experience

In the last few months, Mauritius has seen an influx of visitors from Europe seeking a reprise for summer heat waves and the war in Ukraine. The number of visitors to the Indian Ocean Island surged 58% to 596,446 and its tourism revenue surged almost 70% to $779 million in the first five months of the year compared with the same period in 2022, according to data published by the Bank of Mauritius last week. Egypt also welcomed over seven million tourists in the first half of 2023, setting a new record and surpassing the number of tourists last year by a significant margin. The last two years have been challenging for the tourism sector. According to the UN World Tourism Organization, Africa received 71 million international tourist arrivals in 2019, accounting for 5% of the global market share. The most visited African countries by European tourists in 2019 were Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, and Ethiopia.

