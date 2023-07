The list is courtesy of FXOpen, a forex broker which procures forex brokerage services. The importance of a country’s exchange rate is the reason why different countries have different rates. While some countries can boast of a very sturdy exchange rate, others simply can’t. The latter is prevalent in Africa, where a number of the continent’s currencies are amongst the weakest in the world. However, a number of currencies on the continent boast impressive values.

BUSINESS INSIDER