AFRICANXT 2023 To Host Thousands Of Innovators From Across Africa & The Diaspora

Featuring 8 Summits and 509 Speakers Across 5-days, AFRICANXT Is The Largest Gathering of Its Kind on The Continent.

Heading into its 11th year, AFRICANXT returns to Landmark Centre from the 6th to the 10th of February 2023.

With nearly 4,000 registered attendees to date, AFRICANXT 2023 will gather founders, startups, and entrepreneurs, as well as policymakers and a broad range of industry stakeholders for five days of curated programming and immersive experiences designed to facilitate ideation and solution-focused dialogue. The conference theme for 2023 is Cooperate. Collaborate. Innovate. Unlocking Our Potential, Ensuring Africa’s Prosperity.

“Our aim as a conference and platform is to bring as many diverse voices to the table, with the understanding that our ability to cooperate and collaborate across industries and borders will determine the impact of the innovations we put forward and their capacity to scale. We recognize that the challenges of today present an opportunity for us to collectively chart an ambitious path forward that ensures a sustainable future for Africa and all its citizens. AFRICANXT 2023 can serve as this point of convergence and catalyst” – Ngozi Odita, Founder, AFRICANXT

AFRICANXT 2023 PROGRAMMING SNAPSHOT

+ MediaSummitAfrica – Monday, February 6

+ ClimateConnect Summit – Monday, February 6

+ PROSPR Fintech + Financial Inclusion Summit – Tuesday, February 7

+ DestinationNXT Travel + Tourism Summit – Tuesday, February 7

+ MusicSummit – Wednesday, February 8 (more sessions TBA)

+ GovTalkAfrica Summit – Thursday, February 9

+ WebFuturesAfrica Summit – Thurs. February 9

+ EdFutures Summit – Friday, February 10

+ WomenFWD Summit – Friday, February 10

PAVILIONS

The Innovation Pavilion is the heartbeat of the AFRICANXT campus. It’s home to attendee co-working spaces, partner/brand exhibitions, and the Media Lounge.

The Creators Hub at AFRICANXT 2023 centers African creators, hosting conversations on the creative economy and hands-on workshops enabling artists, fashion designers, content creators, and the like to share best practices and enhance their skills. The Creators Hub is also home to the AFRIKA21 Podcast Studio, NXT MKT, a curated artisan market featuring fashion and food entrepreneurs, and LitLab, a popup literary experience.

CONFERENCE PARTNERS

Deutsche Welle (DW), Mastercard, Ford Foundation, Coca-Cola, United Nations Environmental Programme, Paystack, RedBull, Nigerian Communications Commission, Kora, MainOne, BlackAmbition, MTVBase, Channels TV, African Business, Africa.com, The Guardian Nigeria, BellaNaija, Lost In Lagos, Pulse.ng, Business Insider Africa, TP Insights, and TechCabal.

RESOURCES

+ AFRICANXT 2023 Conference Schedule: https://www.africanxt.com/schedule/

+ Register to attend in-person or virtually: https://www.africanxt.com/attend/