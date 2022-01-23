A new book captures the wise, inspiring and often humorous sayings that have populated the African oral tradition for centuries. Written by Johnetta Betsch Cole, an acclaimed anthropologist and Nelda LaTieff, an award-winning author and illustrator, the book includes the many pearls of wisdom that they collected for during the years they lived in various parts of Africa. Cole is an anthropologist who became the first female African American president of Spelman College and later was president of Bennett College, both historically Black colleges for women. From 2009 to 2017, she was the director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art. Nelda LaTeef is an award-winning author and illustrator of several books, including The Talking Baobab Tree and Animal Village. For years, the two authors collected proverbs from the African countries in which they lived at different times. In writing African Proverbs for All Ages, published by Roaring Brook Press and an Oprah Book imprint, they are sharing decades-long accumulated knowledge.
SOURCE: OPRAH DAILY
“African Proverbs for All Ages” by Johnnetta Betsch Cole and Nelda LaTeef
