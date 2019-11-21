Africa Top10 News

1The 14-year-old Cameroonian Peace Campaigner Honoured by Dutch Children’s Rights Group
KidsRights, which has been handing out the prize
since 2005, said it is awarding the International Children’s Peace Prize
to Thunberg and peace activist Divina Maloum. Maloum has set up an organisation
called Children for Peace that tours schools, mosques and marketplaces in her
native Cameroon speaking to children who could fall prey to groups like Boko
Haram. The activist also promotes the role of children in peace and sustainable
development efforts. The children’s peace prize is linked to a $110,000 grant
which is invested in projects linked to the winners’ causes. The prizes were
handed out by Indian children’s rights activist and 2014 Nobel Peace Prize
Laureate Kailash Satyarthi at a ceremony in The Hague.
SOURCE: TRT WORLD
2Nigerian-owned Blood and Oxygen Delivery Company Wins Jack Ma’s Award
LifeBank recently got the top prize at the Africa Netpreneur
Prize Initiative (ANPI), organized by the Jack Ma Foundation, for African
businesses. LifeBank’s CEO Temie Giwa-Tubosun carted away with the top $250,000
cash prize out of the $1 million worth of prizes available to 10 entrepreneurs.
Life Bank is a technology logistics company based in Lagos State. It was set up
to tackle the problem of blood shortage in Nigeria. As at January 2017, the
company had helped deliver over 2000 pints of blood to patients across the
state. In partnership with the Ethiopian government agency tasked with
exploring technology, Information Network Security Agency (INSA), the LifeBank
team successfully tested drone delivery in Ethiopia last month. The drones were
programmed to automatically pick up samples from blood banks and deliver to
laboratories or hospitals without any form of human control.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
3Somali Activist Killed as Her Father Once Was
A Somali-Canadian aid worker and activist was shot dead on
Wednesday in Mogadishu, a police official said, dealing a new blow to efforts
by the Somali diaspora to return home and help rebuild the country after
decades of war. Ms. Elman comes from a prominent family of activists whose work
has focused on social justice, women’s rights and rehabilitating children
impacted by Somalia’s decades-long war. Ms. Elman was the daughter of Elman Ali
Ahmed, a pioneering peace activist who himself was gunned down in Mogadishu in 1996.
It was not immediately clear who killed Ms. Elman or why, but General Hussein
said Ms. Elman was hit by a bullet while inside a car at the Halane complex, a
heavily fortified compound that flanks the international airport in Mogadishu
and is populated by African Union troops and representatives from United
Nations agencies and embassies.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
4Seychelles is Suffering from a Drug Epidemic of Huge Proportions
Known for its coral reefs, mangroves and white sandy beaches,
360,000 tourists travel to the Indian Ocean archipelago each year for a holiday
of a lifetime. But look beyond the private islands, the boutique resorts and
high-end restaurants, and per capita, the Seychelles suffers from the highest
rate of heroin abuse in the world. Between 5,000 and 6,000 people out of a
total population of 94,000 – the equivalent of nearly 10% of the working
population – are addicted to heroin, according to the Agency for the Prevention
of Drug Abuse and Rehabilitation in the Seychelles. Made up of 115 islands, the
Seychelles has many porous borders, which makes them hard to monitor and easy
for drugs to come into the country. Heroin makes the long journey from Central
Asia, especially Afghanistan, before being smuggled to the islands via East
Africa. But rather than attempting a “war on drugs”, which would
criminalise the large proportion of heroin users in the Seychelles, the head of
the anti-drug agency has introduced a Portuguese-style drug policy –
considering drug addiction as a chronic disease to be treated.
SOURCE: BBC
5Sudan’s Colonial-era Railway Hub is Cautiously Optimistic about New Rule
A veteran railway worker-turned union leader, Abdelaziz Abdallah
was among the first to take to the streets in Khartoum in December, sparking a
national uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir almost four
months later . Railway workers have among the lowest state salaries” earning as
little as $26.67 a month while needing at least $280 to get by, said Abdallah,
who took over the union after Bashir’s ouster. They also want funds to revive
the railway — once Africa’s longest network but now largely derelict. Atbara,
at the junction of the Nile and Atbara rivers, has been a barometer for Sudan
since British colonialists established a railway hub here, building dozens of
villas to house railway managers which now lie empty. Maps entitled “Sudan
railways” still hang on walls in administrative buildings where receipts
printed in English and Sudanese lie on abandoned desks.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
6The Unintended Effects of Somali’s Floods
Scientists and food safety experts say the climate shocks are
not only destroying Somali crops and livestock but are also increasing the
levels of toxins in the food that makes it to harvest. The frequent droughts,
in particular, have significantly increased toxins in maize, sorghum and wheat,
the main staple foods in the country. A study conducted by Queen’s University
Belfast on Somali crops, published earlier this year, found that levels of
aflatoxin B1, a toxin linked to development of liver cancer, are dangerously
high compared to European Union levels. Queen’s University collected 140
samples from maize, sorghum and wheat in 2014, but the result of the lab work
was only released earlier this year. The U.N. Food and Agricultural
Organization has not conducted its own study on the problem, but Emma Ouma, an
FAO food nutrition expert, concurred with the role of climate shocks in high
levels of aflatoxins.
SOURCE: VOA
7Nigerian Official Nabbed at the Doctor’s Rooms
Nigeria’s former attorney general, Mohammed Adoke, was arrested
in Dubai, his lawyer said. Adoke was taken into custody seven months after Nigeria’s
anti-graft agency issued a warrant for his arrest as part of an investigation
into one of the oil industry’s biggest suspected corruption scandals. The
investigation by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency relates to the $1.3bn sale of a
Nigerian offshore oilfield known as OPL 245 by Malabu Oil and Gas in 2011. Eni
and Shell jointly acquired the field from Malabu, which was owned by Etete. The
oilfield sale has spawned legal cases across several countries, involving
Nigerian government officials and senior executives from ENI and Royal Dutch
Shell. Shell and Eni, and their executives have denied any wrongdoing. Etete
has also denied wrongdoing.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
8Uganda Shuts Down “Bogus” Charities
More than 12,000 charities have been told they can no longer
operate in Uganda as critics raised fears that government regulatory measures
effectively amounted to a purge. The government said a review that took place
in August and September would root out poorly performing organisations and
create “a reliable data bank on all NGOs” in the country. But activists say a
requirement to validate their status could have a “chilling effect” on their
work. Following the government review, the number of officially registered NGOs
in Uganda has been slashed from 14,207 to 2,118. It is understood that most of
the organisations told to stop operating are local groups, rather than large
international NGOs. The government has also directed banks not to open accounts
for unregistered groups, which will no longer be able to hire rooms.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
9CNN Uncovers a Scandal in the CAR Parish
A pedophile priest was sent to work for an aid organization
helping vulnerable families in an African country, even though his Catholic
order knew he had been convicted of abusing children years earlier in Europe, a
CNN investigation has found. Father Luk Delft is accused of abusing at least
two other boys in the Central African Republic (CAR) while in a key role at
Caritas, a leading Catholic charity. The 50-year-old priest, from Belgium, was
only removed from the post after CNN revealed the new accusations against him
to his superiors in the Salesians of Don Bosco, a religious order established
specifically to protect children.
SOURCE: CNN
10An Effort to Regreen Some of the Most Degraded Land in the World
The landscape of northern Ethiopia has been transformed over the
last three decades by a regreening project that has turned degraded land into
forest. This has had a positive impact on water supplies, and on wildlife –
including bees.
SOURCE: BBC