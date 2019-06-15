Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1Meet the Culinary Creatives Shaking Up African Food
The African food scene is happening, and this
profile of three very different chefs demonstrates the excitement and variety
awaiting diners. South African chef and restauranteur Chris Erasmus believes
that when it comes to food the process is just as important as the outcome, he
specialises in the fine art of foraging and heritage food. In Lagos Gbubemi
Fregene also know as Chef Fregz is determined to make Nigeria the continent’s
number one food destination. Selassie Atadika wants to change the way you eat.
Through her new movement: the nomadic dining experience, she encourages diners
to ditch restaurants and move meals outside. Atadika worked across Africa with
the UN for different agencies, her humanitarian work further proved to her how
food ties communities together.
SOURCES: CNN
2Post-Colonial Congolese Architecture: Green, Local and Volcanic
After the end of Belgian rule, the Congo saw a dramatic shift in
architecture as the new government sought a return to authenticity. New
structures incorporated reverence for ancient traditions while also attempting
to display modern techniques and designs, and the results are
fascinating. Architecture in Congo has a strange, but
fascinating identity. Post-colonial architecture was probably at its most
exciting when Congolese architects found themselves in the middle of the
massive political movement launched by Mobutu [Sese Seko] in Zaïre (former name
of DR Congo). It was an interesting period as far as architecture was
concerned.
SOURCES: DESIGN INDABA
3How Afrobeats’ Global Rise is Changing Carnival’s Rigid Genre Conventions
As the popularity of Afrobeats goes global, it has begun to
filter into Caribbean Carnival events. While purists try to preserve them
as the domain of Soca, Afrobeats is gaining ground and contributing to a
beautiful melting pot of tunes. West African afrobeats hits, like
“Drogba” by Afro B, and “Soco” by Wizkid, have been making
their way into Caribbean carnival celebrations for years now.
SOURCES: OKAYAFRICA
4A Guide to Exploring African Culture in Paris
Paris has a vibrant African culture, but it’s not something that
frequently gets the attention of visiting tourists. A new guide aims to
open eyes and introduce people to this thriving part of life in France’s
capital. The book, “A City Guide to Africa in Paris” aims to show tourists what
they might be missing when it comes to Paris’s diverse African culture – a
legacy in part of France’s colonial past – and help them explore the different
neighbourhoods of the city where it can be found.
SOURCES: FRANCE 24
5Meet Kampire, the East African DJ Bringing New Rhythms to Dance Music
Get to know Kampire, the East African DJ, whose exciting dance
music is influenced by her travels across the continent and collaborations with
underground artists. The DJ, who grew up in Zambia before moving to Kampala in
Uganda, has built a reputation for her energetic DJ gigs, which are filled with
the most innovative sounds from Africa and beyond: Afro-house, Latin bass, St
Lucian soca, Congolese soukous, baile funk, kudoro, gqom, and other, currently
nameless and undefinable genres coming out of studios in Kampala.
SOURCES: DAZED
6Travel-app Inventor is Revolutionising Travel across Africa
Cherae Robinson was born and raised in the USA but her
heart is firmly in Africa. Named by Forbes.com as one of the 10 emerging women
entrepreneurs to watch in Africa and a woman to watch by the United Nations
Foundation, she’s founder of Tastemakers Africa – a mobile app for booking
adventurous trips recommended by local movers and shakers. Her research has
taken her from fishing villages in Senegal for the Forage, Create, Connect trip
to sampling the Nigerian dance craze shoki in the clubs of Lagos, which
inspired a tour of the city’s live indie-music venues, and visiting The Photo
Studio, a hangout of Accra’s creative set run by DJ Steloo. A fanatic foodie,
Robinson has designed some delicious tours such as the seafood and honey- wine
tasting trip to Essaouira in Morocco and a food crawl through Durban in South
Africa.
SOURCES: CNTRAVELLER
7Why South Africa Should be Your Safari Choice
Global travel site Big 7 Travel has just announced the top
safari lodges in South Africa in 2019. The results were compiled using reader
feedback, user reviews, previous media coverage, and travel experts. From
treetop tents to cave suites, these are SA’s most unique and luxurious places
to stay for a special safari experience.Londolozi is situated on the Sand River
in the heart of the Sabi Sands Game Reserve within the famous Greater Kruger
National Park. Each of the five camps here have their own distinctive vibe, yet
all are beautiful. Londolozi’s Private Granite Suites feature outdoor bathtubs
where you can watch elephants play in the river while you soak.
SOURCES: GETAWAY
8African Stops in a New Epic Adventure
Airbnb Adventures is a new collection of bucket-list worthy multi-day
experiences hosted by local experts that take intimate groups to
off-the-beaten-track locations and immerses them in unique cultures and
communities. The expansion of Airbnb Experiences that provides opportunity for
daring guests to channel their inner Phileas Fogg and travel Around the World
in 80 Days. This epic voyage across six continents joins other Adventures now
available to book through hosts on Airbnb ranging from tracking lions on foot
with Sabache Warriors in Kenya to hunting for UFOs with Nate in Arizona.
Introducing guests to natural wonders, cultures and communities that are hard
to reach on their own, Airbnb Adventures are led by local experts and meet
certain quality and safety standards.
SOURCES: GETAWAY
9Balling on a Budget in these African Destinations
Springtime is not only one of the most beautiful time of the
year, but it is also the most affordable. After the harsh cold weather that
winter brings, a little sunshine at a resort can do wonders for the soul.
Seychelles is known for its idyllic beaches, delicious seafood dishes and
nature. Mauritius is one of those places people go to relax and unwind. Most
travellers love resorts that offer an all-inclusive rate.
SOURCES: IOL TRAVEL
10Meet Madagascar’s Wildlife this August
The ‘Great Red Island’ is one of the planet’s great wildlife
pageants, populated by mischievous lemurs, dancing sifakas, dazzling birds,
mysterious aye-ayes, bug-eyed chameleons, cat-like fossas, giraffe-necked
weevils… the animal cast list is vast and dizzyingly varied. Dry and cool
August is prime time to witness this natural diversity, and to explore the
spiny forests, jagged tsingy rock formations and fine beaches. It’s also the
season for whale watching, when humpbacks pass Île Sainte Marie off the east
coast, and perhaps for witnessing famadihana (turning of the bones) ceremonies,
honouring and remembering the dead.
SOURCES: LONELY PLANET