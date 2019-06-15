Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1 Meet the Culinary Creatives Shaking Up African Food

The African food scene is happening, and this profile of three very different chefs demonstrates the excitement and variety awaiting diners. South African chef and restauranteur Chris Erasmus believes that when it comes to food the process is just as important as the outcome, he specialises in the fine art of foraging and heritage food. In Lagos Gbubemi Fregene also know as Chef Fregz is determined to make Nigeria the continent’s number one food destination. Selassie Atadika wants to change the way you eat. Through her new movement: the nomadic dining experience, she encourages diners to ditch restaurants and move meals outside. Atadika worked across Africa with the UN for different agencies, her humanitarian work further proved to her how food ties communities together.



SOURCES: CNN