Africa Top10 Business News

Initial Coin Offerings in the African Context

A number of startups have recently given them a whirl. Nigerian remittances platform SureRemit netted $7 million, while South African company and property investment portal ProsperiProp secured $200,000. Read More

Top African Countries with Chains and Branded Hotels

The hotel sector in Africa is thriving, recording a steady improvement in demand and performance, drawing financier interest, and constituting an active segment of the real-estate investment market. Read More

FDI in Sub-Saharan Africa’s Power Sector Reaches a Record-high

The US and China are among the major donor countries that use aid to directly finance their own energy companies. This has led to electrification efforts being primarily motivated by foreign business interests rather than African development. Read More

Have Journalists Unveiled a Conspiracy to Keep Africa Poor?

In a report by Zongo Cell for Investigative Reporting in West Africa, it reveals how western banks and governments turn a blind eye to billions of pounds’ worth of wealth, generated across west Africa, that is squirrelled away offshore, often out of sight of the tax authorities. Read More

Introducing a New Wave of Investors to Africa

When Cameroon-born Acha Leke graduated from Stanford with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering, he was faced with a choice: launch a startup or gain experience with a consulting internship. Read More

Beneficiation is Not the Easy Solution for Africa

South African economist, Professor David Kaplan says much of Africa has been de-industrialising, and its share of manufacturing has declined in the past 30 years. Read More

Ethiopia’s Foreign Currency Crunch

The prime minister has warned that there will be no quick fix to the scarcity of foreign currency in the country. It seems that some sectors of the economy are getting preferential treatment when it comes to accessing hard foreign cash. Read More

China’s Yuan May Become Currency of Choice in Africa

African central bank leaders are currently discussing whether to hold the yuan as part of their foreign reserves, highlighting the Chinese money’s rise as one of the world’s major reserve currencies. Read More

A Warning to Zimbabwe

According to campaign group Global Witness, a central player in one of West Africa’s biggest corruption scandals is trying to make his comeback on the London Stock Exchange with a backdoor listing of mining assets in Zimbabwe. Read More

Tigo Pesa Masterpass QR Payments Solution Goes Live in Tanzania

The technology removes the need for you to carry cash or physical bank cards, so even if you forgot your wallet at home, you can make a payment using Masterpass QR. You are guaranteed the security of being able to pay for in-store purchases by scanning the QR code displayed at checkout on your smartphones, or by entering an 8-digit merchant code into a feature phone. Read More