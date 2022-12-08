The International Association of Constitutional Law (IACL) has announced that it will host its 11th World Congress of Constitutional Law in South Africa from 5 – 9 December 2022 at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). This is the first time that the Congress will be held on African soil.

“We are proud to announce that SAIFAC, a centre of the Faculty of Law at the University of Johannesburg, together with the International Association of Constitutional Law (IACL) will be hosting the World Congress of Constitutional Law in Africa for the first time,” said Prof David Bilchitz, Professor of Constitutional and Fundamental Rights at the University of Johannesburg and Director of SAIFAC.

Executive Dean of the Faculity of Law at UJ, Wesahl Domingo, said that the university is excited to welcome constitutional law scholars from around the world: “The University of Johannesburg’s Faculty of Law, located in the heart of Johannesburg, welcomes colleagues and friends from around the world. Our staff and students represent a full range of diversity of a South African society based on human dignity, equality and freedom.”

This Congress is held every four years and brings together constitutional law scholars from around the world. It provides a unique opportunity to discuss the most important issues in constitutional law and for jurists across the globe to meet and share ideas.

“The 11th World Congress is a momentous occasion for the International Association of Constitutional Law. We are thrilled to bring the World Congress to Africa for the first time and we are honoured to be hosted in South Africa, the home of so much vibrant constitutional reform,” said IACL President, Adrienne Stone.

“The Congress will be an occasion for a truly global meeting of constitutionalists that will showcase the ideas and the work of African scholars and practitioners,” she added.

The World Congress comes to South Africa at both a significant time and place as the country celebrates 26 years of the Constitution and in Johannesburg, the seat of the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

“South Africa’s Constitution is considered one of the most progressive in the world. The country, therefore, provides a rich backdrop against which to reflect on the shared challenges across the world relating to fundamental rights and governance,” Bilchitz said.

Tamlynne Wilton-Gurney, Chief Ideas Officer and CEO at idna, the conference organisers for the event, said winning the bid to host the Congress in Africa for the first time is a feather in South Africa’s cap. “This is a tremendous achievement for our country and will further cement our reputation as a ‘constitutional power’ on the continent and abroad. We are excited to host academics from around the world to have critical dialogue on developing and transforming constitutional law.”

The IACL has chosen the theme ‘Constitutional Transformations’ for the Congress that will cover a range of topics aimed at understanding constitutional systems better and, ultimately, how to develop and transform constitutional law.

“Constitutional values, we believe, should be seen in action. The Congress will reflect our commitment to bringing constitutions to life, as well as environmental sustainability and economic development in South Africa. By attending the Congress, academics will therefore not only contribute to the dialogue on constitutional law but to South African society as well,” Prof Bilchitz added.

For more information about the Congress, visit www.wccl.co.za.