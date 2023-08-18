Sub-Saharan Africa is currently grappling with one of the most severe food crises in decades, affecting millions of vulnerable people across the region. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is responding to this urgent call for humanitarian assistance by launching a regional Emergency Appeal to address the acute food insecurity and protect the lives, livelihoods, and prospects of approximately 7.7 million people.

The factors contributing to this crisis are both local and global in nature, including:

– Insecurity and Armed Conflict: Prolonged conflicts and violence in several countries have disrupted food production and distribution systems, leaving communities in a perpetual state of vulnerability.

– Extreme Weather Events and Climate Variability: The region has been grappling with irregular weather patterns, recurrent droughts, and floods, adversely impacting agricultural activities and food availability.

– Negative Macroeconomic Impacts: Economic challenges, exacerbated by the global pandemic and other external factors, have hindered access to food and basic necessities for vulnerable populations.

The Situation in Numbers:

23 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa are on the IFRC watch list for the hunger crisis.

Red Cross Red Crescent’s emergency appeal covers 16 countries, aiming to provide assistance to reach 7.7 million people.

The number of food-insecure people in the Sahel has quadrupled between 2015 and 2022 to 30 million people.

1 out of 3 children under the age of five in SSA is anemic due to poor diets.

2 out of 5 women of childbearing age in SSA are anemic due to poor diets.

IFRC’s Response and Achievements:

So far, 1.55 million people have been reached with critical aid.

600,000 people received cash voucher assistance through multipurpose cash grants.

232,000 people received livelihoods support and training in income-generating activities and livestock production.

425,000 people received health and nutrition support, including child supplementary feeding.

1,200,000 people received water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance.

Countries Highlighted in the Emergency Appeal:

The IFRC’s emergency appeal is focusing on the following countries: Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Djibouti, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Mauritania and Zimbabwe.

Current Funding Status:

To date, CHF 56 million has been funded, covering 26% of the required amount. However, there is still a significant funding gap that needs to be addressed urgently.

IFRC today seeks CHF 215 million to support 16 Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies in Africa respond to the hunger crisis.

7.7 million people will receive aid in the form of cash assistance, food and nutrition and water, sanitation and hygiene. The link to the Emergency appeal is here.