Africa Energy Series: War-torn South Sudan on a Charm Offensive

The world’s youngest nation of South Sudan is rich in natural resources such as oil, with 3.5 billion barrels of proven reserves. More than 90% of the country’s economy is based on oil revenue, and the civil war that erupted in December 2013 has hit the country’s economy hard. The fighting between President Salva Kiir’s troops and loyal forces of former Vice President Riek Machar has led to most of the country’s oil fields being shut down.
South Sudan produced 260,000 barrels per day before the conflict. The country now produces about 130,000 barrels per day, almost all from Dar Petroleum facilities. The persistently low oil prices are not making things any easier. According to the International Monetary Fund, annual inflation in the east African nation has reached almost 500%. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is also expected to shrink an additional 6.1% in 2017, after contracting by 13.1% in the last year. South Sudan ranks 181 out of 188 countries in the latest United Nations Human Development Index.
Government says the country’s development will mainly rely on oil and gas, so its duty is to explore new areas, bring in new business, and get the wells producing. In order to do this, the country is improving security and bringing the oil fields from the Sudd and Greater Pioneer operating companies back on stream. Juba, South Sudan’s capital, has even begun deploying extra security forces at the Unity Field in Block 1 and the Thar Jath Field in Block 5A. Government hopes this will help the country meet its target of 290,000 barrels per day for the 2017/2018 fiscal year.
However, government is aware that because of the difficulty of accessing facilities and a lack of investment in technology over the past four or more years, many producing sites will need new investment. Because of this, it is pinning its hopes mainly on the primary actors in the oil and gas sector, as well as operating consortia leaders – China National Petroleum Corporation, Malaysia’s state oil and gas firm Petronas, and India’s ONGC Videsh.
With around 70% of the country still unexplored, government also hopes to attract new investors. The future “holds great promise and the government is committed to creating a peaceful, pro-business, environment”, says South Sudan’s Minister of Petroleum, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth. The bid to attract new investors has already yielded some results: the entrance of Nigeria based Oranto Petroleum in the sector.
In March, the company signed an exploration and production sharing agreement (EPSA) with government. It is the first new EPSA to be signed since South Sudan’s independence in 2011. Oranto Petroleum has promised to invest $500 million in its exploration campaign in Block B3. The area of B3 covers 25,150 square kilometres and is considered highly prospective, with a “low risk, high reward” categorisation. The totality of Block B is 120,000 square kilometres, but it was split by the government in 2012 into B1, B2, and B3. The area also includes productive parts of the Muglad Basin.
Oranto Petroleum Chairman Prince Arthur Eze, says they will work with partners in B1 and B2 to explore the area, which has estimated reserves of more than 3 billion barrels of oil. Eze adds that the company is not deterred by the raging civil war in South Sudan. “Dealing with internal conflict is not a new challenge for oil and gas producers in Africa. Nigeria, one of the strongest oil and gas producers on the continent, is also dealing with similar problems,” he states. The country’s government has described the entrance of Oranto as an exciting development and a step in the right direction. South Sudan is looking for companies that are prepared to “move fast, innovate, exploit oil and gas resources to the fullest, and to commit over the long term,” says Gatkuoth. So far it is mainly Asian companies that are involved in South Sudan’s upstream industry. The country has not yet been able to attract investment from companies in the United States.
This is despite the fact that President Barack Obama’s administration altered the sanctions against Sudan in 2011, allowing US companies to invest in South Sudan for the first time. The government also believes that bringing in foreign companies will help boost local companies, and laws aimed at making sure that this happens are already in place.
The country’s Petroleum Act of 2012 does include provisions for local content, as well as government plans to make sure that operators and international services companies follow the law and use indigenous contractors in the fields of logistics, well services, engineering and construction, aviation, maintenance, and manpower.
South Sudan is also fast-tracking its plans to diversify export routes. Currently the country exports oil through its neighbour, Sudan. The Greater Nile Oil Pipeline is South Sudan’s sole oil export route, and it runs from Heglig field to El Bashayer port on the Red Sea in Sudan.
Juba pays Sudan $24.10 per barrel, which includes processing, transportation, and transit fees. In January of 2012, South Sudan shut down oil production after Juba accused Khartoum of siphoning oil from the pipeline. Production only resumed in 2013. Although the government plans to keep this route open, it is also looking to integrate further with its East African neighbours and share the cost of infrastructure. This includes a pipeline and road transport to Ethiopia, and a pipeline to Kenya.
Government believes the more diverse the export routes, the more the global market can depend on the delivery of South Sudanese crude. Despite being oil-rich, South Sudan imports all of its refined products by road from Kenya and Uganda, and the country often experiences fuel shortages. This is attributed to the fact that before independence, Sudan built all of the downstream oil infrastructure including storage, processing, and pipeline facilities and refineries in the north. One refinery in particular is the Khartoum refinery, which has a capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day.
However, Juba says it is working on changing this; in fact, in March, the government announced plans to have an oil refinery up and running within months. Construction has already started on a refinery in the Upper Nile region. Safinat Group, which is building the refinery, said it should begin production soon. A month prior, Juba announced that it had secured funding from Swiss and US sources to build a refinery, but provided no further details.
Local company Trinity Energy, which is active across the downstream spectrum, is also dusting off plans to build a 50,000-bpd capacity refinery. A feasibility study was completed in 2013, but the project stalled because of insecurity from the outbreak of civil war in December 2013. Work is now planned to commence at the end of 2017 on a refinery in the oil-producing area of Paluch, and It is scheduled to be commissioned by 2020.
The South Sudanese company says it is also considering a product pipeline to Ethiopia so that it can market its output regionally. The East African markets import finished petroleum products to the tune of nearly $12 billion annually, and the market is growing by 8 percent each year. Government says in the downstream industry, a more secure environment will positively impact the economy overall and allow it to build a more efficient system that will reduce fuel shortages.
South Sudan’s government is not only pinning its hopes on oil, but also encourages companies to explore and fully assess the country’s gas resources. One of the companies is the Nigeria-based Niger Delta E&P, which entered the country in 2015 through a joint venture with national oil company Nilepet. Nilepet has a 51% stake in the joint venture and Niger Delta has a 49% stake. The company, which has experience in gas monetization, says it is interested in gas opportunities in the east African country. Niger Delta says it finds hope in the fact that no one knows the full capacity of South Sudan’s gas resources. It is stated that the mandate of the joint venture is to monetize and commercialize the gas resources of the country.
Juba also seeks help from another African country, Equatorial Guinea, and hopes it will lend experience to the country’s upstream industry on how to make better use of gas resources. Juba’s laws prohibit gas flaring, and the wastage of national endowment will not be tolerated in the future. The Ministry of Petroleum says it will promote any new means of capturing gas and using it; it plans to get gas-to-power initiatives going urgently. Since South Sudan has a massive power deficit, Niger Delta is already looking at what the government wants, and plans to capture the flared gas and provide power from it.
The company says a feasibility study has already been conducted, and it is now moving to the implementation phase. It is also believed that the pilot power project will operate out of the same power plant that already exists at the Dar Petroleum Operating Company production facility. For now, the company plans to produce just one megawatt to prove that it can be done using available infrastructure.
Another key player in South Sudan’s oil and gas industry is the Alpha Commercial Bank- a joint venture national bank with local and international shareholders. Since current political and security climate makes financing energy ventures more expensive, the bank is critical in the development of the oil and gas sector. One duty of the bank is providing financial services to the state-owned oil company Nilepet.
Victoria Otieno, Alpha Commercial Bank’s managing director, says projects in the oil and gas sector require millions or billions of dollars in financing. For those projects, the bank looks at private equity firms and other private funds that are interested in a project, and approach them for lending. For larger upstream projects, the bank looks for private equity partners. Alpha Commercial Bank has recently been in talks with private equity firms in the Middle East.
Despite the ongoing conflict, Otieno believes it is the right time for investors who are looking at coming into South Sudan. She believes that there are a lot of opportunities in different sectors; however, the UAP Insurance company says government needs to assure investors that their businesses are secure. The company which covers the general insurance risks for Dar Petroleum Operating Company, Greater Pioneer Operating Company, and Sudd Petroleum Operating Company, says the civil war makes it difficult for insurance partners to support political and terrorism covers, as these are not risks, but realities.
The Veterans Security Services company also has a similar message for government. It states that South Sudan has a huge potential, but everything revolves around security. Additionally, if security can be improved, then the country is likely to attract new investors. Warrior Security Insight company, which offers manned guarding, technical security solutions, and risk management services, says that South Sudan remains open for business; several companies continue to operate in the country despite the conflict.