Absa L’Atelier, the renowned art competition and platform for emerging African artists, is thrilled to announce the travelling exhibition for the 2021 Ambassordors, which will be hosted by the Institute Museum of Ghana in Accra, Ghana from 28 July until 26 August 2023.

This collaborative exhibition will showcase recently produced artworks by the 2021 Absa L’Atelier Ambassordors, Dr Adelheid Frackiewicz from South Africa, Ayobola Kekere-Ekun from Nigeria, and Michael Blebo from Ghana. The collaboration has provided these artists with an opportunity to amplify their voices and further provided a platform to showcase their artistic vision, experiences, and insights with the wider African art communities.

This dynamic traveling exhibition to Ghana forms part of the winning prize for the 2021 Ambassordors, their artwork will only exhibit at the Institute Museum of Ghana, and won’t travel beyond this. This collection of artwork has previously been showcased in the Absa Gallery in Johannesburg and at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK 2023) arts festival in Oudtshoorn, South Africa.

Visitors who’ll be attending the exhibition at the Institute Museum of Ghana will get to experience the diverse transformative journeys of self-reflection undertaken by each of the artists. Seeing first hand how their creative process became a catalyst for introspection, enabling them to confront their personal traumas and navigate their apprehension towards the past and the future. Each artist has expressed how through this process they have been empowered to confront their anxieties about the unknown and embrace a newfound resilience.

“We are excited to launch the exhibition in Ghana, a country with a rich artistic heritage,” says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa Senior Specialist: Art and Museum Curator “The Absa L’Atelier Ambassadors represent the epitome of artistic excellence and creativity in Africa. Through this collaboration, we aim to celebrate their achievements, provide them with a platform to share their stories, and inspire the next generation of African artists.”

As part of the tour, the Ambassadors will also visit local art institutions, engage with community art projects, and participate in cultural exchanges with Ghanaian artists and art organisations. This immersive experience will enable them to gain a deeper understanding of the Ghanaian art scene and forge meaningful connections with local artists and communities.

Absa L’Atelier invites the public, art enthusiasts, and media to join the Refuge: An uncommon home collaborative exhibition and witness the incredible talent and artistic vision of these exceptional artists. Their stories and artworks will serve as a source of inspiration, igniting a passion for the arts and promoting the appreciation of African artistic expression.