Many of us only know the Queen of Sheba as the powerful and wealthy Biblical and Quranic figure who visited King Solomon in Jerusalem to “prove him with hard questions” which he answered satisfactorily. But, the lineage of the real Queen lives today.

The modern-day Queen of Sheba is little-known among circles where she is not prominent, but her influence and power is felt throughout the world.

Meet Imperial Majesty, the Nubia-Sheba, Empress of the African Royal Kingdoms, the Queen of Sheba, Queen Shebah III.

Shebah III was born on September 19, 1963, to Asere – Kasambu ‘Ra lines descendants, H.R.M Prince Michael I and H.R.M Queen Meryre/Mary ‘Ra VII, the daughter of the late Nubian Imperial Matriarch Iris Meryre II, in Trinidad and Tobago. She is the 4th generation of migrated Nubian-Kushites of Nubia-Sheba Sudan, North-African Royals Ancestry.

She is the descendant of the oldest matriarchal throne in Africa which originated in Kush, present-day South Sudan, and she is recognized as such by many African kingdoms throughout the continent. Queen Shebah III was enthroned in January 2000.

She is currently the Vice-President of the Arab-African Supreme Council for Africa-Affairs which is headquartered in Egypt. The council is an organization of high Level professional Arab and African business people.

She also heads the African Kingdoms Federation, an organization that seeks to restore the federation of African kingdoms, under the belief that Africans and its descendants are all one people. The federation has a Youtube Channel which spotlights her work and influence throughout the world.

She has visited kingdoms in Liberia, the Ivory Coast, Ghana and many other African countries where she was welcomed like a true African royal.

The Sheba Imperial Empire and Kingdoms had over 350 major kingdoms of nations and several thousand chiefdom nations throughout the African Continent.

They migrated from their ancestral North-African regions downwards in the 1800s and then outside Africa by the mid-1900s. Some of the tribes migrated in 1889 and 1911 after over 150 villages in Aswan Dam were flooded to form the dam in North Sudan. They settled in New Halfa, Sheba, New Nubia/Egypt, Merowe, Khartoum, and West Africa.

Due to colonial activities between 1913 – 1915, they further moved to Guadeloupe, Barbados and finally, settled in Trinidad and Tobago. The Imperial Matriarch Iris Meryre ‘Ra II was born in 1916 and he travelled later to the U.S. and Africa.

Watch H.I.M. Empress Shebah eloquently explain her lineage in this interview in Ghana where she visited in 2008.