70 Years of Building Bridges: AAI Celebrates with Glitz and Grandeur

In an evening adorned with the spirit of unity and celebration, AAI (Africa-America Institute) marked its 70th Anniversary Gala on September 19th, gathering a plethora of esteemed personalities at the grand Cipriani’s 42nd in New York City. The event was a testament to AAI’s commitment to fostering relationships, understanding, and collaboration between Africa and America.

Graced by the presence of dignitaries ranging from Heads of State and diplomats to scholars, journalists, and business tycoons, the event was a tour de force. Bozoma Saint John, the Hall of Fame Inducted Marketing executive and a staunch supporter of AAI, emceed the gala, giving it the perfect touch of poise and grandiosity.

The night commenced with insightful remarks from the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, followed by AAI’s very own President, Kofi Appenteng. Their words set the tone for a night that would reminisce about AAI’s illustrious past while looking forward to an even brighter future.

A highlight of the evening was the awards ceremony. Esteemed personalities like Civil Rights Activist Evelyn Jones Rich, BET’s CEO Emeritus, Debra Lee, were honored. Moreover, organizations that have had a significant impact, such as the MTN Group and the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, were recognized for their invaluable contributions.

The gala’s audience was captivated by a riveting fireside chat between the President of Namibia, H.E. Dr. Hage Gottfried Geingob, and the President of Botswana, H.E. Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi. Their discussion, moderated by the astute Bloomberg TV anchor, Jennifer Zabasajja, brought to the fore the depth of the bond between Africa and America.

Adding an artistic touch to the event, mezzo-soprano Alicia Olatuja enraptured the audience with her mellifluous performance. Donovan Beck from MIT’s Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship also contributed to the evening’s splendor with his evocative poetry reading.

As AAI wraps up its 70th-anniversary celebration, it’s essential to acknowledge the institute’s monumental achievements. Over the years, AAI has granted over 23,000 scholarships and fellowships to deserving African students. The gala, in particular, served as a fundraising event that backs AAI’s numerous programs, promoting unbiased knowledge about Africa in U.S. K-12 districts, and proffering advanced education opportunities for professionals in Africa.

The evening was not merely a celebration of AAI’s 70-year legacy but also a promise of many more years of partnership, progress, and prosperity. Here’s to AAI, and its mission of bridging the Africa-America divide, one scholarship, one program, one gala at a time.

