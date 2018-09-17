Diabetes is a health condition which the sugar/glucose levels build up in the bloodstream. Insulin hormone assists move the sugar from the blood into your cells which is where the sugar is used for energy.
What is Type 2 diabetes?
In Type 2 diabetes your body cells are not able to respond to the insulin hormone as they are supposed to. In later stages of the disease, the body may also not be able to produce the required insulin. Uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes can lead to chronic high blood sugar levels which can cause serious complications.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 million Americans are suffering from diabetes of which 90-95% Type 2 diabetes. This Type 2 diabetes usually develop in people over the age of 45 though there has been an increase of the disease developing in teens, young adults and children.
What are the effects of insulin on the body?
Insulin a hormone produced by the pancreas allows other cells in the body to transform sugar/glucose into energy. Without insulin, cells are starved for energy and seek for another alternatives which lead to life threatening complications.
When you consume something your pancreas releases insulin to help your body make energy out of sugars (glucose). It also helps you store energy. Insulin is a vital part of metabolism. Without it, your body would cease to function.
5 Diabetes Superfoods
Foods that are both nutritious and have a low GI are helpful in managing health and blood glucose levels. Although type 2 diabetes comes with serious health risks, it’s often highly manageable through diet, medications, healthy lifestyle habits, and strong friends and family support systems. Here are 10 superfoods that are especially good for those with diabetes.
1Legume
Legumes such as beans are high in fiber and proteins and get digested slowly in your body, thus making them awesome for managing blood sugar levels. People suffering from diabetes are requires to consume a half cup of beans every day to provide the daily requirements of fiber. According to a study published in 2012 in JAMA, Canadian researchers linked eating beans, chickpeas, and lentils with improved blood glucose control and reduced blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides (blood fat) levels in people with type 2 diabetes.
2Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Different types of seafood is recommended to people with diabetes. Sardines, tuna and salmons are rich in omega 3 fatty acids that promote a health heart by lowering triglycerides (blood fats). As much as you want to eat fish, stay away from fried fish and fish with high levels of mercury such as swordfish. The American Heart Association recommend eating fish twice a week.
3Nuts for Healthy Fats
Nuts are an awesome source of protein, fiber and contain high levels of unsaturated fats which contribute to good cholesterol. Eating nuts such as pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashew and hazelnuts are known to stabilize blood sugar. According to medical research, eating two servings of nuts a day lowers and stabilizes blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.
4Blueberries
Blueberries are extremely beneficial for people who have a risk for type 2 diabetes. In a 2013 study, researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health found that people who ate at least three servings of blueberries as well as grapes and apples per week reduced their risk for type 2 diabetes by as much as 26% in comparison to those who ate less than one serving per month.
5Tomatoes
Tomatoes are an awesome source of lycopene – a powerful substance that helps reduce the risk of prostate cancer, macular degeneration and heart disease. This diabetes superfood helps to lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol which reduces the risk for heart disease which is a threat to people suffering from diabetes. A 2013 report by researchers at Tufts and Boston University found that lycopene, a key nutrient in tomatoes, can reduce the risk of heart disease by 26%.