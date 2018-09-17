Diabetes is a health condition which the sugar/glucose levels build up in the bloodstream. Insulin hormone assists move the sugar from the blood into your cells which is where the sugar is used for energy.

What is Type 2 diabetes?

In Type 2 diabetes your body cells are not able to respond to the insulin hormone as they are supposed to. In later stages of the disease, the body may also not be able to produce the required insulin. Uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes can lead to chronic high blood sugar levels which can cause serious complications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 million Americans are suffering from diabetes of which 90-95% Type 2 diabetes. This Type 2 diabetes usually develop in people over the age of 45 though there has been an increase of the disease developing in teens, young adults and children.

What are the effects of insulin on the body?

Insulin a hormone produced by the pancreas allows other cells in the body to transform sugar/glucose into energy. Without insulin, cells are starved for energy and seek for another alternatives which lead to life threatening complications.

When you consume something your pancreas releases insulin to help your body make energy out of sugars (glucose). It also helps you store energy. Insulin is a vital part of metabolism. Without it, your body would cease to function.

5 Diabetes Superfoods

Foods that are both nutritious and have a low GI are helpful in managing health and blood glucose levels. Although type 2 diabetes comes with serious health risks, it’s often highly manageable through diet, medications, healthy lifestyle habits, and strong friends and family support systems. Here are 10 superfoods that are especially good for those with diabetes.