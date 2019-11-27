2nd Edition Africa Healthcare Extension Summit And Africa Women’s Health Summit Starts Today In Nairobi

The 2nd Edition Africa Healthcare Extension Summit and Africa Women’s Health Summit launches today in Nairobi, Kenya, the leading event is organized by Verve Management UAE, and will be held over two days with participation of government officials from Ministries of Health across Africa, Regulatory Bodies, Healthcare Associations, stakeholders, Doctors, Obstetricians, Gynaecologists, Reproductive Medicine Specialists, Infertility Specialists and all other Medical Professionals.

AHES and AWHS is under the patronage of Ministries of Health Malawi, Zambia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and being supported by Africa Healthcare Federation, Kenya Healthcare Federation and many more!

Key topics were discussed by industry professionals during the AHES sessions which included Role of Innovation in Augmenting healthcare, Healthcare Financing Systems in Africa, Alternative Forms of Healthcare Partnerships, Medical Devices Management Policy, Innovations & Changes in Cancer Therapy and Improving patient safety & quality in healthcare.

“In healthcare, business as usual is not good enough, it will not achieve the goals we have set ourselves. So, we need innovation. But what is innovation exactly and how do we ensure that healthcare innovations have impact? I will be exploring these issues using my experience towards achieving a global impact in the treatment of diarrhoea in children.” says, Simon Berry of ColaLife.

“Very informative and networked conference that brings decision makers and projects together. An excellent opportunity for participants to understand key healthcare issues in the region while meeting key policy and decision makers.” says, Salim Hasham of Health Services International.

AWHS topics includes Interventions in Obesity Management for Women, Current trends in the treatment of Polycrystic Ovary Syndrome, Understanding Endometriosis, Stem cells and other cell-based therapies. AWHS 2019 Eminent Speakers includes: Dr. Maureen Owiti (Kenyatta National Hospital), Dr. Navin Chander Raina (M.P. Shah Hospital), Dr. Elizabeth Gitau (Kenya Medical Association), Dr. Elizabeth Nakiyingi (Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Centre) and many more!

AHES and AWHS 2019 is also grateful to this year’s sponsors: Varian Medical Systems, Vezeeta, Adwia, Boston Scientific, Renata Limited and Sukraa Software Solution.

