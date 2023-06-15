The operational landscape of businesses worldwide is undergoing a change due to digital transformation. The world’s economies have experienced a profound impact because of technologies such as cloud computing, AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics. Digitalization has been recognized as a fundamental pillar that will underpin the future digital economies on the continent. Achieving success in the digital economy necessitates a blend of technical expertise, leadership, a visionary and determined mindset to foster an environment for innovation. Leaders who actively embrace these possibilities today have the potential to reshape the economy for the greater good by 2030.

The 21st Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit is a remarkable event that provides an optimal platform for expanding knowledge and understanding of Technology Augmentation for a Digitally advanced South Africa. This exclusive in-person event is purposefully crafted to nurture strategic collaborations among various sectors and key players in the industry. The summit’s main objective is to attain a comprehensive understanding of how organizations currently implement digital transformation and the country’s efforts to enhance the collaboration between humans and machines, thereby fostering a stronger synergy.

The event is scheduled to take place on the 20th of July at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. This Summit will bring together 150+ C-Level Executives, Directors, and Heads of Technology to discuss innovative technology solutions that will fully exploit the potential of Web 3.0, AI, metaverse, blockchain, cryptocurrency, ICT, IoT, cyber security and other 4IR technologies which will become a beacon of hope in South Africa’s social and developmental challenges.

Get ready to hear from these Industry Experts at the Digital Transformation Summit, South Africa

Mlindi Mashologu, Deputy Director-General: ICT Information Society and Capacity Development, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Republic of South Africa.

Deputy Director-General: ICT Information Society and Capacity Development, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Republic of South Africa. John Bosco Arends, Group Head Information and Network Technology Operations, City of Johannesburg.

Kgabo Ralebepa, Vice President, ISACA South Africa Chapter.

Vice President, ISACA South Africa Chapter. Juanita Clark, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Council Africa.

Chief Executive Officer, Digital Council Africa. Ishaaq Jacobs, Global Chief Cyber Security Officer, Sasol.

Global Chief Cyber Security Officer, Sasol. René Moodley, Head of IT and Operations, JSE Private Placements.

The summit will feature discussions on topics like:-

Unlocking the value of digital transformation in South Africa’s Economy.

What’s in store for Web 3.0 & the future of the Internet.

Infusing AI to put South Africa to the forefront of digital transformation.

Climbing the ICT ladder: Shaping digitization.

Harnessing development in AI for positive Human Progression.

The 4th Industrial Revolution: Enhancing the Human-Machine Relationship.

Enabling Digital Transformation with Cyber Security

Who can attend?

The Digital Transformation Summit will be attended by top executives and leaders like CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, Chief Information Security Officers, Heads of IT, Heads Digital Transformation, Head of cloud, Head of IT Infrastructure, Head of IT Operations and Head of Technology from a variety of industries including Government Establishment, BFSI & Fintech, Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Supply Chain, Retail & E-Commerce, Utilities and Infrastructure.

About Exito:

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

For more information on Digital Transformation South Africa, visit https://digitransformationsummit.com/south-africa/