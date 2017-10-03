10 Renewable Energy Start Ups in Africa

Africa has an immense energy crisis. In a continent with a population of close to 1 billion, over 625 million people are without power. According to the International Energy Agency, that makes up 68% of the population. This is ironic considering the fact that Africa has an abundance of natural resources available. For instance, the continent has a large coastline where wind power and wave power resources are abundant and underutilized in the North and South. Africa has much greater solar resources available than any other continent because it is the sunniest continent on earth.

Energy is an essential factor for the reduction of poverty and economic growth. Major sectors like agriculture, education, communication, and technology all require abundant, consistent, and cost effective energy to spur the much needed development of the continent. Currently, many African nations already have small scale solar, wind, and geothermal plants that provide energy in rural areas. These modes of energy production are becoming very useful in remote locations, because they bridge the gap created by the excessive cost of transporting electricity from large-scale power plants.

The applications of renewable energy technology has the potential to alleviate many of the problems faced, as well as help improve the lives of many in the continent. Many small scale companies and startups have ventured into provision of renewable energy in the continent, and here we look at ten startups that are utilizing the vast amount of the continent’s renewable energy potential.