#ZumaResigns

News24.com | #ZumaResigns: Mogoeng confirms he is available to swear-in Ramaphosa on Thursday

President Jacob Zuma has resigned as the president of South Africa.

News24.com | From 'rejoicing' to 'good riddance', opposition parties react to Zexit

The Democratic Alliance says it is "rejoicing" at the news that former president Jacob Zuma has resigned, while the United Democratic Movement says "good riddance".

News24.com | Twitter reacts to Zuma's resignation

Jacob Zuma has resigned as president of South Africa - and Twitter had a lot to say.

News24.com | Save SA urges new leadership to get 'us out of the hole' dug by Zuma

Civil society group Save South Africa said it was delighted with the resignation of President Jacob Zuma.

News24.com | Zuma will be remembered for the Secrecy Bill, Marikana and corruption, says R2K

The Right2Know Campaign sheds no tears for the end of Jacob Zuma's presidency, it has said in reaction to his resignation.

News24.com | ANC welcomes Zuma's resignation

The ANC on has accepted President Jacob Zuma's resignation as head of state, saying that it is consistent with his organisation.

News24.com | International media quick to break news of Zuma's resignation

The world awaited the resignation of Jacob Zuma as president and when he did international media was quick to break the news.

News24.com | Gupta latest: Atul in talks, Ajay officially under arrest

Tense negotiations are still under way with the lawyers of five suspects arrested by the Hawks in connection with the R220m looted from the failed dairy farm in Vrede, Free State.

News24.com | If NPA fails to prosecute Zuma, private prosecution will be put in motion - AfriForum

Former president Jacob Zuma’s resignation does not mean he should be able to evade prosecution, AfriForum has said.

News24.com | #ZumaResigns: I do not fear impeachment or no confidence vote, says Zuma

I don't fear a no confidence vote or impeachment, President Jacob Zuma has said, as he announced his resignation as president of South Africa.

Zuma: I resign as president of SA

Jacob Zuma He says that his decision follows his recalling by the ANC NEC and weeks of speculation about his future as president.

eNCA | WATCH: Opposition parties welcome Zuma's resignation

On Wednesday, Jacob Zuma said he would heed the call by the ANC for him to step down.

eNCA | What's next for acting President Cyril Ramaphosa?

Ramaphosa takes over from Jacob Zuma, who resigned as leader of the country on Wednesday night.

eNCA | Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai dies

Tsvangirai spent almost two weeks in hospital in Johannesburg receiving treatment for colon cancer.

eNCA | Five, including members of the Gupta family to appear in court

The Asset Forfeiture Unit believes money intended for poor black farmers was unlawfully siphoned into Gupta personal and business accounts.

eNCA | WATCH: ANC says Zuma recall non-negotiable

The country is still waiting on President Jacob Zuma to hear if he will resign before his party supports a no motion of confidence in him.

eNCA | VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Zuma says he won't step down now

President Jacob Zuma says he will not step down, despite being recalled, but insists he is not defying the ANC.

eNCA | Court orders speaker to decide on De Lille secret ballot

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille welcomed the decision, tweeting that councillors are now free to decide.

eNCA | WATCH: Zuma digging in his heels, what to expect now

On Wednesday afternoon President Jacob Zuma kicked in his heels, saying he would not resign.

eNCA | Bird flu leads to industry losses of R954m

Parliament has been informed that as of 9 January 2018, no new outbreaks have been reported on commercial farms.

eNCA | WATCH: ANC will amend motion of no confidence

ANC MPs to strategise how to handle the crisis caused by the fallout between the president and the governing party.

The Timeline on South Africa’s Leadership Crisis (all times local):

11:05 p.m.

President Jacob Zuma says he has resigned “with immediate effect.”

The infamous leader made the announcement late Wednesday in a televised address to the nation.

Zuma says he has resigned despite his disagreement with the instruction of the ruling African National Congress party to leave office immediately. The ANC had been prepared to pursue a vote of no confidence in parliament on Thursday.

Zuma’s tenure has been marred by years of corruption scandals.

___

10:30 p.m.

South Africa is waiting for President Jacob Zuma to deliver the statement he had promised in response to the ruling party’s order to resign.

The presidency had said Zuma would address the nation at the top of the hour but the podium shown on TV screens across the country remains empty.

The ruling African National Congress says it will move to oust the scandal-tainted Zuma in a parliamentary vote if he does not quit voluntarily.

That vote has been set for Thursday afternoon.

___

3:05 p.m.

South African President Jacob Zuma says “I will be out” if parliament votes against him in a motion of no confidence set for Thursday.

Zuma’s comment in a live interview on state broadcaster SABC suggests that he will not obey a ruling party order to leave office by the end of Wednesday.

The ruling African National Congress says it will move to oust Zuma in a parliamentary vote if he does not quit voluntarily.

Zuma says he has been “victimized” and that he disagrees with the ANC party’s efforts to remove him. He says he was willing to resign but wanted to stay a few more months on office.

He says he will make a statement later.

___

2:30 p.m.

South African President Jacob Zuma says ruling party leaders have not given him clear reasons for why he should resign and he calls his treatment “unfair.”

Zuma broke his silence Wednesday in a live interview with state broadcaster SABC as the nation awaited word on whether he would obey a ruling party order to leave office.

Zuma says the ruling African National Congress has not followed party procedures in trying to unseat him. The ANC wants parliament to vote Thursday on a motion of no confidence if he doesn’t resign Wednesday.

“I need to be furnished on what I’ve done,” Zuma says. “What is this hurry?”

The president has not commented in the ongoing interview on whether he will resign.

___

2:05 p.m.

The speaker of South Africa’s parliament wants to hold a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Thursday afternoon.

The office of Baleka Mbete says the timing of the vote by open ballot must be agreed upon by the parliament’s program committee at a meeting later Wednesday.

However, resistance to Mbete’s plan is not likely. Both the ruling African National Congress party and opposition parties are pushing for a parliamentary vote against Zuma, who has not responded to an order from his own party to leave office.

An opposition-sponsored vote of no confidence against Zuma had been scheduled in parliament for Feb. 22, but opposition parties wanted the event to be moved to this week.

___

1:05 p.m.

South Africa’s ruling party says parliament could elect a new president on Thursday if President Jacob Zuma leaves office.

Jackson Mthembu, a senior official in the African National Congress, says the party wants to resolve the country’s leadership turmoil as soon as possible.

Mthembu says that under an accelerated timeline, parliament would vote to remove Zuma from office on Thursday unless he resigns before then, and that lawmakers would elect a new president immediately after the vote.

The ruling party wants Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from Zuma, who has not responded to an ANC order to quit.

___

12:50 p.m.

South Africa’s ruling party says it is preparing for a parliamentary motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on Thursday.

Paul Mashatile, a senior official in the African National Congress, says the aim of the vote is to remove Zuma so that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa can take over.

Mashatile says Zuma faces a deadline Wednesday to respond to a ruling party order to leave office.

“We can no longer keep South Africa waiting,” Mashatile says.

Zuma has been discredited by corruption scandals. Police have raided the home of a prominent business family with links to the president.

___

8:30 a.m.

South African police have raided the residential compound of a business family suspected of using its ties to President Jacob Zuma to influence Cabinet appointments and land state contracts.

Agents from the Hawks, an elite police investigative unit, on Wednesday entered the compound of the Gupta family in Saxonwold, an affluent neighborhood in Johannesburg.

The raid happened as the ruling African National Congress Party awaited a response from Zuma after instructing him on Tuesday to quit office because of a series of scandals.

The Gupta business family has been a flashpoint for national anger over corruption in state enterprises during Zuma’s tenure. A judicial commission is preparing to investigate the alleged graft.

Zuma and the Guptas deny wrongdoing.

Zuma

President Jacob Zuma of South Africa addressing the nation in Pretoria on Wednesday. Credit Phill Magakoe/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

