Zuberi has represented Ghana at the Stitch Fintech Showcase, in partnership with Paystack and Smile Identity in South Africa.
The Ghanaian Fintech platform, Zuberi, which focuses on building a suite of tools to improve the financial wellness of African workers was chosen to pitch their idea and showcase their MVP at an event in South Africa last week.
The event was hosted by Stitch as part of a wider global tech meetup they hosted with the Raba Partnership in Cape Town last week. Stitch’s mission is to make it easier for fintechs in Africa to launch and scale their solutions. The goal of the startup showcase was to provide an opportunity for early-stage fintechs from across the continent to share what they’re building so they can access funding and support, as well as the tools they need to get their products off the ground quickly.
Zuberi, currently in beta, was joined by 9 other fintech startups including Ghana’s Paybox. Zuberi CEO, Julian Owusu pitched the vision of the platform to leading fintech investors from around the world for 3 minutes followed by questions from the investors.
“We’re delighted that our idea attracted the attention of Stitch and the Paystack and Smile Identity teams, to allow us to join the showcase. It was also fantastic to make new friends in the African fintech ecosystem”.
Zuberi aims to launch their product to workers in three African markets, including Ghana during 2022.