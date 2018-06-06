Zimec 2018: Less Than 2 Weeks To Go For The Largest Government Supported Mining & Energy Event In Zambia

The 8th Annual Zambia International Mining and Energy conference and exhibition (ZIMEC 2018) will take place at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, from the 21-22 June 2018. With the related current theme “Invest in Zambia – Generating Value, Diversity and Growth through Collaboration” in mind, ZIMEC 2018 aims to continue to play an integral part in shaping a sustainable growth path for the mining and energy sectors in Zambia.

The event is being hosted at the ideal time, as Zambia’s current economy is highly lucrative. 2018 is expected to be booming for Zambia’s mining sector with the upsurge in copper production due to the soaring commodity prices and stable political regime. Zambia’s renewable energy market is also thriving with the country attracting vast Foreign Direct Investment as well as securing $52.5m from Green Climate.

Keeping the current developments in mind, ZIMEC 2018 will have two conference streams: Mining in Zambia and Power in Zambia. Both streams will consist of two days of dedicated conference sessions, joint exhibition, industry related workshops and robust panel discussions delving into the critical factors prevalent in the industries. The event will provide the opportunity for leading figures within the African mining & energy scenes to convene and discuss the current importance of innovation and prospective ventures in Zambia at a time when the nation’s mining and energy sectors are booming.

“The entire programme arranged by ZIMEC was excellent. The arrangements were professional

and the organisers are well equipped and very professional.” Past Sponsor | ZIMEC 2017.

The event is the optimal opportunity to network and discuss with Zambia’s main political, economic and institutional decision makers. 2018 sponsors list include big names such as Mopani Copper Mines, First Quantum Minerals, Barrick Gold, Copperbelt Energy Corporation, ABB Zambia and Concrete Canvas. Key topics will include current and upcoming projects and gain useful insights into current trends of the mining and energy sectors.

Key Sessions Include:

Collaborating to create cost competitive and mutually beneficial regulatory frameworks.

Strengthening and diversifying the mining industry

Expanding and updating the grid

Financing energy and mining projects

Promoting inclusive and sustainable growth

Promoting sustainable mining practices

Zambia’s new energy mix

Eminent Experts in the Extractives Sector speaking at ZIMEC 2018: