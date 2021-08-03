Zimbabwe’s Rural Areas are being Hit Hard by Covid

Top 10 News / August 3, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Panic has slowly set in parts of rural Zimbabwe as news of deaths spreads in places where people had previously considered themselves safe from a virus mostly concentrated in the country’s bustling urban areas. Zimbabwe’s vaccination rollout, which started in February, has not prioritized rural areas and there has been a marked shortage of shots outside the cities. This is because rural Zimbabwe is largely inaccessible due to poor roads and a lack of telecommunications. By Thursday last week, 2 million doses had been administered in a country of almost 15 million people. Zimbabwe has received donations and purchased more than 5 million vaccines, mainly China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm. Around 70% of Zimbabwe’s population live in poverty and dilapidated health facilities are themselves in intensive care. Johannes Marisa, a medical practitioner described the third wave as a “disaster,” and blames potential super-spreader events such as funerals for the rise in rural areas.

SOURCE: CNN

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
close

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here