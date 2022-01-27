Zimbabwe’s Political Options Just Expanded

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, has formed a new political party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Chamisa abandoned the MDC Alliance name after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora claimed he was in charge of the MDC Alliance ahead of by-elections in March. Addressing a media conference in Harare, Chamisa said the political party will chart a new course and is the start of a “new trajectory” in Zimbabwe. “We are putting citizens back at the centre. A new great Zimbabwe is being born. We are here, we are having a new entity, a new organisation. We have left the past. We represent new hope, joy, freedom. The new baby is called Citizens Coalition for Change,” he said. The party will use yellow as its colour instead of the MDC’s red. Its symbol will be a raised hand with its index finger pointing up. Chamisa said the CCC is a citizen movement owned by Zimbabweans.

