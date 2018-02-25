Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )

Zimbabwe’s Financial Markets Beyond the Headlines

Zimbabwe – Beyond the Headlines? That is the theme of 5th edition of the series of business dialogues focused on creating conversations around financial markets and the emergence of financial markets under Zimbabwe’s new political dispensation. Teresa Clarke, CEO of Africa.com and Ray Chipendo, Business Development Executive, Financial Markets Indaba joins CNBC Africa

