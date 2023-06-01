Zimbabweans Living in South Africa in Limbo

Almost 200,000 Zimbabweans living in South Africa are waiting with baited breath to hear a court decision on whether they can continue to stay in the country or will be forced to return home. Those whose Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) have been terminated now only have 30 days left before the June 30 deadline for them to leave South Africa expires. the chairman of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa organization, said that it was an incredibly serious matter and that some South African banks had even announced they would freeze Zimbabwean bank accounts.

SOURCE: DW