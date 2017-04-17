New beginnings

Formerly known as Rhodesia, Zimbabwe got its new name in 1980. The country was named after the Great Zimbabwe monument, an ancient stone city that was occupied by the ancestors of the Shona people between the 11th and 15th centuries. The name Zimbabwe is derived from Shona words “dzimba dzemabwe,” which translate to “houses of stone.”

The country wasn’t the only thing that got a new name. In 1982, many towns, cities, streets, and other places were renamed in a bid to reflect the new times and remove remnants of colonialism. Salisbury, the capital city – which had been named after a former British Prime Minister, Lord Salisbury – was renamed Harare after a Zimbabwean chief, Neharawa. Roads that bore names of colonial figures were renamed after liberation war heroes, and historical figures, including Joshua Nkomo, Herbert Chitepo, Leopold Takawira, Jason Moyo, Robert Mugabe, Kagubi, and Nehanda. Other streets were named after regional leaders, such as Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere, Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia, Samora Machel of Mozambique, and Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah.