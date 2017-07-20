Zimbabwe – How long is Long Game?

For more than a decade Zimbabwe has been portrayed as a “long game” but the “waiting” fatigue has investors asking – “how long is the ‘long play’?” Yet, even in the “waiting” certain investors and businesses are earning significant returns in unique investment places in Zimbabwe.

Over one day, London’s inaugural Financial Markets Indaba is expected to be a window into two important worlds. The world of foreign capital providers and intermediaries and that of capital allocators and operators in Zimbabwe.

Thomson Reuters and Emergent Capital Management are co -hosting the Financial Markets Indaba at Thomson Reuters Building in Canary Wharf – London’s new Financial Capital. Co-organised with Enrich Media the conference is fourth in a series of events in the three most important cities to Zimbabwe’s capital markets- Harare –Johannesburg and London.

The Financial Markets Indaba is convening some of the most extraordinary individuals from investment boutiques, Advisory firms, operators and fund managers in London and from Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Over the past three conferences, the Financial Markets Indaba platform has hosted 112 speakers; with 48 being at least Managing Directors of finance related firms. The level of conversations, debates and interactions experienced at these platforms have continued to foster thought leadership and innovation in finance and investment markets in Zimbabwe.

The conference brings together over 20 speakers participating on panel discussions including:

Investing in Zimbabwe – where are the returns?

Building a $100bn economy – How can Zimbabwe leverage Diaspora?

Rethinking Zimbabwe Risk – what are we pricing?

Alternatives investments – Beyond Traditional Assets in Zimbabwe

Our conference speakers represent some of the leading investment finance brands including:JM Busha Investments, Nisela Capital, Debtwire, ZB Financial Holdings, NR Capital, Macquarie Group and MacFarlanes LLP.

The conference is a must attend if:

You are looking to meet investors with a risk appetite for Africa and Zimbabwe

Connect with intermediaries who can facilitate funding and business relationships with potential clients

Connect with Africa diaspora looking to work with capital allocators and operators on ground in Africa.

As a partner or sponsor you will be able to:

Share your deal flow and project profiles to a network of investors and partners under one roof. Our team is available to customise your engagement with targeted investors.

Opportunity to showcase your expertise and local knowledge to companies who are looking to do business with entities operating in Africa.

