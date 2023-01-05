Zimbabwe is Still Struggling to Wean Off the Use of Mercury in Artisanal Goldmining

Miners have turned to mercury for decades to extract prized gold. So much so that the United Nations Environment Programme says artisanal and small-scale gold miners make up the biggest source of mercury pollution in the world. It’s one of the few chemicals considered so detrimental that more than 100 countries have agreed to end its use. Inhaling these fumes or regular contact with mercury can each have devastating effects on the nervous system and prove fatal, according to the World Health Organization. Last year, Zimbabwe ratified the United Nations Minamata Convention on Mercury, an international treaty adopted in 2013 that seeks to phase out the metal to protect human health and the environment. The government also passed a law last year that bans mercury use in or near rivers, which carries a heavy fine and up to 12 months in jail. But the practice continues unabated as miners remain unaware of the law and the health risks—and the government continues buying gold from artisanal miners at an increasing pace.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA