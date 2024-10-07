Zimbabwe Announces Reparations for Farmers Affected by Land Grab

Zimbabwe has announced plans to pay $20 million to foreign and local farmers whose lands were seized during farm invasions in 2000 under former leader Robert Mugabe. The compensation, part of the 2024 budget, aims to revive Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector and boost economic recovery. The beneficiaries include foreign farmers from countries like Belgium and Germany, and 400 Black Zimbabweans. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who replaced Mugabe in a 2017 coup, has been working to restore ties with Western governments, address Zimbabwe’s $12 billion foreign debt, and revitalize its ailing economy. The southern African country has sought the International Monetary Fund’s assistance with securing debt relief. Although an IMF team is slated to visit Harare in two weeks signifying progress on that front, last year’s controversial elections have dampened donor confidence. Meanwhile, a larger $3.5 billion compensation plan for 4,000 white Zimbabwean farmers announced in 2020 remains unpaid due to financial constraints.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share it!