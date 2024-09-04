Zhao Leji Meets with Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly

On September 3, 2024, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Zhao Leji met with Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly in Beijing.

Zhao Leji said that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, China-Egypt relations have achieved leap-forward development and yielded fruitful results. China is ready to work with Egypt to follow through on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state, build on China-Africa and China-Arab cooperation forums, carry forward the traditional friendship, promote the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Egypt Vision 2030, and deepen cooperation in areas such as infrastructure construction, industry, culture and tourism, so as to forge closer bonds between the two peoples and build a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era. China’s NPC is ready to strengthen friendly cooperation with Egypt’s parliament and deepen exchanges and mutual learning in legislation, supervision and other work.

Mostafa Madbouly said Egypt adheres to the one-China principle. Chinese modernization will bring more opportunities to developing countries including Egypt. Egypt is ready to deepen cooperation with China in various areas including legislative bodies, promote the Belt and Road cooperation and achieve common development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.