Zanzibar Offers One of Africa’s Most Beautiful Ocean Safaris

It’s no wonder the island’s beaches have received praise from travellers around the world. The Italian-owned Emerald Collection launched Emerald Zanzibar Resort and Spa, aka The Jewel at Munyi Beach, in Matemwe. The Emerald Zanzibar Resort and Spa is a five-star all-inclusive resort and a member of the World’s Leading Hotels. According to Emerald chief commercial officer, Simone Scarapicchia, the family chose to build Emerald Zanzibar as the region has a lot of potential. Scarapicchia says they chose Munyi Beach due to its lack of tides, and its proximity to Nemba Island, a premier spot for diving and snorkelling in the region. The Scarapicchia family has a long history with Zanzibar as they have been doing business in Zanzibar since 1992, and Emerald Zanzibar is their 7th hotel in Zanzibar. When it comes to building Emerald Zanzibar, they spared no expense and also brought their experience and expertise from Emerald Maldives Spa and Resort and Emerald Faarufushi Spa and Resort.

IOL