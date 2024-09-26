Zambia’s President Suspends Three Judges for Alleged Misconduct

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema has suspended three judges—Justices Annie Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga, and Palan Mulonda—over alleged judicial misconduct. Hichilema has a history with the three judges: In 2016, they dismissed his election petition challenging the victory of former President Edgar Lungu. Five years later, the suspended judges took part in a controversial ruling that allowed Lungu to contest in the 2021 elections, even though he had served two terms. Hichilema’s suspension of the judges follows a Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) investigation, based on a complaint from a private citizen. The three were scheduled to be part of a bench sitting on Thursday in a crucial case regarding Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2026 elections. The suspended judges now face disciplinary proceedings, which could result in their removal or reinstatement. Meanwhile, Hichilema’s decision has sparked accusations of political interference, with critics arguing that it compromises the independence of the judiciary.

SOURCE: BBC

