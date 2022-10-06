Zambia’s Major Mining & Energy Stakeholders To Meet In The Copperbelt At The 10th Anniversary Of ZIMEC

One Month Left to The 10th Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference & Exhibition (ZIMEC 2022). Discover a sustainable and mutually beneficial fiscal framework empowering Zambia’s Mining and Energy sectors at the 10th edition of Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (ZIMEC 2022) taking place on 1-3 November 2022 at the Garden Court Hotel in Kitwe.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development and the Ministry of Energy. Zambia aims to increase its copper production to 3 million tons per annum within 10 years and energy production will need to keep pace with new mines being opened. To reflect this the main theme of the event is “The synergy between mining and energy: Developing sufficient sustainable energy to satisfy Zambia’s mineral production goals” Other expert industry stakeholders who are supporting the event are the Chamber of Mines, Zambia and AZMEC (Association of Zambian Mineral Exploration Companies).

ZIMEC 2022 brings together all mining and energy stakeholders to have open discussions about challenges, new opportunities and to work towards strengthening the industry in Zambia and surrounding countries. Key influential industry players and expert speakers will attend the 10th edition of the event to share their experience and knowledge to contribute to the progress of the mining and energy sectors.

Keynote Speakers at the conference will include:

• His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia*

• Hon. Peter Kapala, Minister of Energy, Zambia

• Hon. Paul Chanda Kabuswe Minister of Mines and Mineral Development, Zambia

• Mr Emmanuel Mbambiko, President, Kitwe and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry

• Dr Godwin Beene, President, Chamber of Mines, Zambia

• Sokwani W. Chilembo, CEO at Zambia Chamber of Mines

· Yohane Mukabe, Director General, Energy Regulation Board (ERB)

· Hon. Grace Njapau, President, AZWIM: Association for Zambian Women in Mining

· Ms Engwase B. Mwale, CEO, FSD Zambia

· Ms Vichaya Chungu, Private Sector Development Advisor, DFID

· Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer, Goviex

· Albert Halwampa, Director General, Zambia Development Agency

· Dr. Frank Dixon Mugyenyi, Executive Director, Minerals Africa Development Institution (MADI)

· Wezi Gondwe, Head of Business Development, GreenCo Power Services Limited

· Prof. Nellie Mutemeri, CEO, Mutconsult

ZIMEC 2022 is sponsored by Puma Energy / Trafigura, Copperbelt Energy, Lubambe Copper Mines, Mopani, Goviex Uranium, Kagem Mining, Stanbic Bank, Total Energies, Vivo Energy, Metso: Outotec