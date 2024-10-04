Zambia’s Dam Disaster Causes Power Shortage

Zambia is facing its worst electricity crisis in history, with some areas enduring power outages lasting up to three days. The country, which sources 84% of its energy from hydroelectric power, has been severely impacted by a prolonged drought caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon, reducing water levels at the crucial Kariba Dam. As a result, only one of six turbines is operational, producing just 7% of its 1,080 MW capacity. The blackouts have affected daily life and businesses, forcing many to rely on generators and solar for their power needs. They have also led to some homes resorting to charcoal for cooking. While the government has declared the drought a national disaster and is importing electricity from Mozambique and South Africa, the crisis has exposed Zambia’s over-reliance on hydropower. To prevent future power outages, the government plans to build a new coal-fired power plant.



SOURCE: BBC

Share it!