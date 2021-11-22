Zambian Lodge Makes it on Conde Nast’s 34th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards Survey

Twenty minutes up the Zambezi River from Victoria Falls, this tented safari camp offers direct access to the teeming wildlife of Zambia’s Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park. Beyond the expected game drives, safari operator African Bush Camps offers other unique ways to engage with the African fauna, including bush walks, sunrise and sunset cruises, catch-and-release fishing, and rhino tracking by foot. On a good day you only have to go as far as your tent’s front deck to come face-to-face with crocodiles, elephants, and the noisy local crew of hippopotamuses, who cut through the stillness of this lavish experience with their grunts and growls.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER