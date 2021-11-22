Zambian Lodge Makes it on Conde Nast’s 34th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards Survey

Top 10 News / November 22, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Twenty minutes up the Zambezi River from Victoria Falls, this tented safari camp offers direct access to the teeming wildlife of Zambia’s Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park. Beyond the expected game drives, safari operator African Bush Camps offers other unique ways to engage with the African fauna, including bush walks, sunrise and sunset cruises, catch-and-release fishing, and rhino tracking by foot. On a good day you only have to go as far as your tent’s front deck to come face-to-face with crocodiles, elephants, and the noisy local crew of hippopotamuses, who cut through the stillness of this lavish experience with their grunts and growls.  

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here