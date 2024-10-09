Zambia Partners with China on First Cholera Vaccine Plant

By / / Top 10 News

Zambia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China to establish its first cholera vaccine manufacturing facility, a significant step in combating the disease that has adversely affected the southern African country. Announced in Lusaka, the project will be developed via a partnership between Zambia’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and China’s Jijia International Medical Technology Corporation. The facility, with an initial phase costing $37 million, aims to produce approximately three million doses annually. Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema emphasized the project’s importance, stating it could position Zambia as a manufacturing hub for Africa, which is experiencing rapid population growth. He urged for swift progress to avoid bureaucratic delays, given the project’s life-saving potential. As part of the MOU, China will donate three million cholera vaccine doses to Zambia prior to production. The southern African country has hrecently experienced a severe cholera outbreak, with over 400 deaths and more than 10,000 infections, highlighting the urgent need for this initiative.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.