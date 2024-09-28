Zambia is Well on the Path to Emerge as a Beacon of Progress in the Digital Landscape

Zambia is actively working to transform its ICT and innovation ecosystem by leveraging DPI to empower its residents, enhance government services, and foster economic growth. One significant use case lies in optimizing social security remittances to beneficiaries. Through secure and efficient digital payment systems, beneficiaries can receive their entitlements promptly, reducing delays and ensuring financial stability for vulnerable populations. This will ensure timely support to those who need it most.

CO-DEVELOP