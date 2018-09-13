Key Learning from the Hospitality and Tourism Research

The report, presented by the YTT at an event organized by Restless Development and the Foundation, looks at the challenges and opportunities faced by young people working in the industry. Mastercard Foundation believes that since young people are closest to the employment challenge they face, they are also closest to the solution. The Youth Think Tank (YTT) was established in 2012 to ensure young people were meaningfully engaged in research on key employment issues affecting youth in Africa.

Restless Development, a youth-powered international development agency, recruits, trains, and supports the researchers. This year’s cohort comes from Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Ghana and Zambia, and range in age from 19-25. More than just researchers, they are trained as advisors and consultants equipped with skills that will enable them to provide strategic support on how to design, implement, and evaluate youth engagement in programs.

The research methodology included key informant interviews and focus group discussions as well as quantitative survey data from 350 respondents across seven countries. It captures the unique voices of young people using a peer-to-peer approach, where young people lead every step of the process.

Quotes

“The report’s findings about how youth perceive the hospitality and tourism sector will provide valuable insight into how we design and implement current and future programs on the continent. We have placed youth at the centre of our new Young Africa Works strategy and we will continue to listen to their voices and engage them at every stage of our work.” Peter Materu, Chief Programs Officer, Mastercard Foundation.

“This research process was a mind-opening experience for me. With each stage, I kept learning new and exciting research methods, and I feel that I am a better researcher now. I intend to be an agent of change by mentoring and assisting fellow young people, passing on to them the knowledge and skills that were given to me.” Angela Joshua Kileo, 24, YTT member from Tanzania.

“Speaking with young people and industry players in the hospitality and tourism sector, I experienced firsthand that this sector is transforming young people’s livelihoods in my country. I believe that it is important to learn more about this sector because I see it as being at the center of our journey to economic transformation, and I truly believe that with youth leadership in this sector, more can be done to harness its potential.” Peace Aradukunda, 23, YTT from Rwanda.

“The opportunity for the largest youth generation in history to reshape economies is upon us. Having led the research process from start to finish, these talented researchers have yet again demonstrated the power of the insights gathered through youth-led research. This report challenges all of us-including governments, private sector and employers-to invest in young people’s enterprise, build their confidence and skills, and amplify their voices to leverage opportunities in the hospitality and tourism sector.” Catherine Rodgers, Hub Director, Restless Development.