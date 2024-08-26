Youth in Libya are suffering economically from widespread political and security instability

Thirty young men and women from across Libya joined UNSMIL disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) experts on Thursday to share their ideas and recommendations on how to implement a DDR process in Libya based on international standards.

The group continually raised the impact of political and security instability on youth in Libya and stressed that there needed to be dialogue between different actors, armed groups, and a unified legal, security and political structure for a legitimate process to be implemented. They added that there currently was not a conducive environment in Libya for an effective DDR process to take place.

“Integrated DDR processes are multi-stakeholder efforts comprising different, interlinked combinations of DDR programmes and related tools, to complement traditional DDR including community violence reduction” said Aicha Kort, UNSMIL DDR Officer. “These are part of the UN system’s multidimensional approach, which contributes to the transitioning from conflict to sustainable peace. In theory, DDR mandates seem very simple, but the implementation is much more complex. Every single challenge needs tailored engagement.”

Through discussions in breakout groups, the young men and women in the workshop made the following recommendations:

Libya needs unified security, military and governmental institutions.

The UN should consider renewed language and resolutions regarding standards, guidelines, and operating procedures for integrated DDR and embargo violations.

The UN needs to support an enhanced national dialogue between armed groups and all Libyan parties, moderated by a third party, to build consensus and develop a comprehensive and inclusive integrated DDR process for the future.

Provide space for youth in the political sphere though a quota, allowing them to engage in decision-making discussions.

Guarantee alternative economic opportunities for youth engaged in armed groups.

Awareness campaigns about demobilization and reducing the acceptance of armed groups need to be run within the communities most affected by them.

Increase coordination between stakeholders working on this issue and increase youth engagement within CSOs so that they are more aware of rights and civic space instead of joining armed groups.

Provide psychosocial support to members of armed groups to help them reintegrate into society.

Support development of a national policy framework for DDR and provide capacity building within government.

A smaller approach could be piloted with armed groups in the Western region to build support for a larger process across communities.

“Libyan society is too accepting currently of the armed groups,” said one participant. “They are being used to resolve disputes and some families are even proud that their children are involved in them,” said the participant.

Participants said that the current instability meant that armed groups were not going to demobilize or disarm and that this disproportionately affected youth. “Without commitment from all parties, DDR in Libya will face significant challenges,” they said, adding that, nothing could really be achieved without political consensus, as well as broad community participation.

