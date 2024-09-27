Youth craving political space enjoy Juba forum to increase their effective participation

Akouj Elijah is a dedicated mother, wife and full-time official at a civil society organization which promotes reconciliation among feuding local communities.

She, and her sickly two-year-old son, are attending a Political Parties’ Forum for youth representatives in South Sudan’s capital, Juba. As soon as she can get a break, she will dash out and take him to hospital, and then return.

In the meantime, young Thon Ater is on his best behaviour. He is silent and hangs onto his mother’s every move.

“I wouldn’t have missed this for anything”, says Ms. Elijah.

But why go to the bother of attending a three-day political event with a sick child in tow?

“The forum is important because youth are the majority in this country, and it is difficult to get opportunities such as this one to participate and express your thoughts on how to progress one’s country peacefully,” she explains.

Akouj Elijah could have added a few other facts of South Sudanese political life that add to the challenges faced by youth eager to be a part of decision-making and her country’s way forward.

Some would be excessive bureaucracy, a lack of funding and capacity building opportunities, insufficient political space and a culture of what many in the west would call reversed ageism – the tradition of those who are a bit older not always paying full attention and respect to what young men and, particularly, women have to say.

Being aware of opportunities being few and far between, James Adhal Kot, representing the South Sudan People’s Liberal Party, attended the forum believing that it will allow him to “strengthen my role, rights, and voice, while paving a way towards a prosperous future of South Sudan.”

He wants to be among the pioneering youth who will help his country achieve its first ever democratic election, thus changing the narrative of South Sudan’s politics.

James and Akouj are among 60 youth with divergent political views who have come together as part of a country-wide collaborative effort to hear what role youth can play in what is hoped to be a peaceful political transition of the world’s youngest nation.

Since 2019, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in partnership with the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, the Intergovernmental Authority for Development and the African Union (AU), have been enabling a series of dialogues to foster an understanding on how political parties can contribute to the development of their country.

This time, the scene has been set for youth to articulate their thoughts and perspectives on crucial issues such as the constitution-making process and electoral reforms.

Jemima Luka, representing the Sudan African National Union-National, enjoyed the occasion.

“It has been a great opportunity to socialize with youth from other political parties, share thoughts and ideas, and find the common ground that unites us,” she commented.

Guy Bennett, Head of the peacekeeping mission’s Political Affairs Division, would have liked her remarks, aligned as they were with a key purpose of the purpose.

“Perhaps there is somebody in this room who will one day represent South Sudan on the global stage,” he said.

“The UN has a Youth Strategy 2030, about the inclusion of youth, about hearing their voices, about how to get youth more and better involved in the political discourse. This is the type of forum that will contribute to achieving these goals,” he added.

David Kwaje, Head of the Intergovernmental Authority for Development’s Mission to South Sudan, couldn’t possibly have agreed more.

“Your voices, your ideas, your energy, and your actions have the power to transform the country, to propel your society towards a brighter and more prosperous future,” he said, adding that “the youth of any country are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the change of today.”

