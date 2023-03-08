Young Kenyans are on the Hunt for the Best Investment Options 

This trend is a result of a growing market for wealth management and a need to minimise portfolio risk. According to the Standard Chartered Wealth Expectancy Report 2022, 35% of Kenyan investors use professional wealth managers, while 63% of young investors globally (ages 18-35) use them. The report also shows that younger investors are more likely to use professional wealth managers compared to older investors. This shift towards wealth management is also seeing asset managers such as banks and fund managers enter the space, offering personalised portfolios that are tailored to the unique needs of each individual investor.

SOURCE:  BUSINESS INSIDER

