Young Harare-based Entrepreneur Who’s Out to Build her Own Media Empire

As founder of Enthuse Afrika, one of few media brands in Zimbabwe with a woman at the helm, Stephanie Kapfunde is blazing a trail. Her digital media imprints include: Enthuse Mag, Bhizimusi and Hallelujah Mag. Last year, she opened Afrotopia, the first co-working and co-learning space situated in the heart of Harare’s CBD. Not bad for a small-town girl. Kapfunde was born in Hwange, a town famous for coal mining, 90km away from Zimbabwe’s most famous tourist destination, the Victoria Falls. She later attended boarding school in Gweru. “I was a very pensive kid, but confident when the time called for it,” she says. “I used to write very well. Journaling, debate club, yeah that was me.” At the University of Namibia, she started writing for the university newspaper and became a voice on radio, before moving to Harare where she worked for the national broadcaster. “ZBC made a journalist out of me,” she says. “They made a producer and a journalist out of me against the odds.” It was through working at ZBC that she discovered the iconic Book Cafe, a café and performance venue for musicians and creatives. It was here she developed a passion for documenting their lives and achievements through setting up the media platform Enthuse Afrika.
