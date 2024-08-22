Young African Entrepreneur Takes On Food Security Crisis: Meet Mathias Yabe

Mathias Yabe is a young Ghanaian entrepreneur tackling global food waste through his company, AkoFresh. Growing up in a farming community, Mathias saw the challenges small farmers face, particularly with pre- and post-harvest waste. This moved him to create AkoFresh to reduce food waste with innovative solutions like off-grid cold storage technology.

Starting his entrepreneurship at 18, Mathias faced scepticism due to his age but persevered with resilience. His journey highlights the importance of young people in the green space, emphasising that passion, teamwork, and a willingness to learn are key to success.

Mathias’s work not only addresses food waste but also contributes to sustainability and climate action by extending the shelf life of perishable crops and reducing carbon emissions. Despite challenges, his determination has led to success, and he aims to expand these sustainable technologies across Ghana and eventually the African continent.

Mathias encourages young entrepreneurs like himself to start their businesses early, using their unique insights and experiences to drive positive change and create a more sustainable future.

He believes that entrepreneurship can bring about real change across the continent, creating much needed jobs and the economic growth: “AkoFresh’s off-grid cold storage technology is designed to help smallholder farmers reduce post-harvest losses of perishable crops. In the same process, through the company we have managed to create direct and indirect sustainable employment and economic opportunities for young people.”

AkoFresh’s unique technology include a solar-powered system which uses solar panels to power the cold storage units, making it independent of the electricity grid and environmentally friendly.

The system is IoT-Enabled, allowing for remote monitoring and management of the storage conditions. The technology is mobile, meaning it can be easily transported to various locations, and operates off-grid, making it suitable for rural and remote areas.

“By extending the shelf life of crops, we help farmers reduce waste, find buyers, and secure better prices for their produce. This innovation not only addresses food loss but also contributes to climate action goals by reducing carbon emissions associated with food waste”, adds Mathias.

Overcoming adversity

Mathias overcame adversity through a combination of resilience, determination, and strategic actions.

“Despite facing scepticism and biases due to his youthful age, Mathias remained steadfast in his vision. He continued to push forward, proving his capabilities through his actions and results. This is a clear sign that young Africans are capable to not only create jobs but to tackle issues of global important including sustainability, climate and green”, said Didi Onwu, Managing Editor at the Anzisha Prize.

“When Mathias realised the limitations of local resources, reached out to international institutions for help. This initiative-taking approach enabled him to get the necessary technology and ability to implement his solutions.”

Onwu adds that it was his problem-solving attitude that would persevere beyond failure, including when the cold storage unit initially malfunctioned: “Mathias and his team revisited their engineering processes, made necessary adjustments, and persisted through weeks of troubleshooting until the unit was operational.”

He also built a business on the back of understanding the importance of having a supportive team. He surrounded himself with individuals who shared his passion and were willing to learn and grow with him, which was crucial for overcoming challenges.

“Mathias adapted to the financial constraints by implementing a pay-as-you-go model, making the technology accessible to farmers. This innovative approach ensured that the solution was both sustainable and scalable.”

Throughout his journey, he remained open to learning from his experiences and the feedback he received. This mindset allowed him to continuously improve and refine his business practices.

Mathias’ involvement with the Anzisha Prize began with his recognition as a young innovator in the field of agriculture and food security. His entrepreneurial journey and the impact of AkoFresh on reducing food waste and promoting sustainability caught the attention of the Anzisha Prize team. In 2022, at the age of 22, Mathias was selected as an Anzisha Prize Fellow. His incredible story is featured in the first episode of the second season of the Africa entrepreneurship documentary series The Journey which launched in June.

