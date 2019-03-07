Yinka Shonibare, Tesla And Conde Nast Confirmed Participants Of The Wish Africa Expo 2019

We are excited to announce the participation of renowned British-Nigerian artist, Yinka Shonibare; Global Director, Energy at TESLA, Alex Shoch and Head of Video at Conde Nast, Ezzie Chidi-Ofong at the WISH Africa Expo in London.



The WISH Africa Expo is a two day showcase of pan African culture, commerce and development. The expo will feature panel discussions by renowned industry experts, a series of cultural installations and a marketplace of premium African goods.









The Expo will take place 8th & 9th June, 2019 at Olympia Conference Centre, Kensington, London.



For more information on other participants, visit EXPO.WISHAFRICA.CO



Early Bird tickets now on sale @ EXPO.WISHAFRICA.CO/TICKETS

