Yellow Card Leverages Fireblocks to Streamline Cross-Border Transactions in Africa

Yellow Card (https://YellowCard.io/), Africa’s leading stablecoin on/off ramp, has announced that it is integrating digital asset infrastructure provider Fireblocks to improve cross-border transactions for both businesses and individuals. By utilizing Fireblocks, Yellow Card seeks to remove obstacles for global corporate treasury, in accessing African markets, by offering secure and effective on-chain solutions. This includes leveraging Fireblocks’ Wallets-as-a-Service (WaaS) which enables Yellow Card to create, manage, and secure up to 14 million multi-party computation (MPC) wallets at scale and safeguard customer assets.

“We’re excited to work with Fireblocks to enable real-world use cases for stablecoins, solving the complex challenges of international and pan-African transactions,” said Chris Maurice, CEO and co-founder of Yellow Card. “Together, we enhance how businesses around the world manage their treasury, make payments, and drive innovation across Africa.”

Fireblocks is an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations, having secured the transfer of over $6 trillion in digital assets.. Together, Yellow Card and Fireblocks will tackle the complex challenges faced by multinational corporate treasuries such as regulatory compliance, currency volatility, and inefficient legacy banking systems.

“Much like the rest of the world, Africa has seen a transformative shift from traditional payment methods to alternative payments, driven by new technologies, with $100 billion (https://apo-opa.co/4dtthwI) worth of remittances flowing into the continent. However, cross-border payments are still encumbered by high costs, with low-value cross-border payments incurring steep fees,” said Ran Goldi, SVP Payments and Network at Fireblocks. “We are delighted to be working with Yellow Card to provide our direct custody wallets-as-a-service (WaaS), allowing them to secure their customers’ digital assets at scale.”

Yellow Card, with a presence in 20 African countries, is at the forefront of assisting organizations in handling foreign exchange (FX) risk through stablecoin transactions. By utilizing USDT, USDC, and PYUSD, the company helps businesses manage their treasury and related transactions within and beyond the continent.

This marks a pivotal moment for both companies as they pave the way for more streamlined and secure financial operations across Africa. With a shared vision of innovation and excellence, Yellow Card and Fireblocks have a common goal of transforming cross-border transactions by introducing new benefits to businesses and the economy through innovation and excellence.

For more information visit: https://YellowCard.io/

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Yellow Card Financial.

About Yellow Card:

Yellow Card is the largest and first licensed Stablecoin on/off ramp on the African continent. Operating across 20 countries, we provide individuals and businesses of all sizes across Africa with secure, liquid, and cost-effective access to USDT, USDC, and PYUSD via their local currency directly and through our Payments API.