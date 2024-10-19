Yellow Card Just Became the Largest and First Licensed Stablecoin in Africa

The Pan-African fintech startup has raised $33 million in Series C funding to drive global expansion and strategic initiatives, taking its total equity funding to $85 million. The capital will be applied to fund growth and expansion, particularly through enhancing Yellow Card’s API and widget products – the gateways for international businesses including Coinbase and Block to tap into African markets and for Pan-African companies to easily make international payments and manage their treasury via stablecoins.

