Yellow Card Just Became the Largest and First Licensed Stablecoin in Africa

Top 10 News

The Pan-African fintech startup has raised $33 million in Series C funding to drive global expansion and strategic initiatives, taking its total equity funding to $85 million. The capital will be applied to fund growth and expansion, particularly through enhancing Yellow Card’s API and widget products – the gateways for international businesses including Coinbase and Block to tap into African markets and for Pan-African companies to easily make international payments and manage their treasury via stablecoins.

DISRUPT AFRICA 

